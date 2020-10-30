Phil Reinheimer: Sign-stealing not OK
There are some eloquent and fervent letters from readers about candidates for office and propositions pro and con. Unfortunately, there is also an increase in political sign-stealing and several neighbors have mentioned having signs taken from their yards. Please allow everyone to express his/her political opinions without having to suffer the loss of personal property.
Phil Reinheimer
Penn Valley
