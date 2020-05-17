Phil Reinheimer: Our civil liberties are not being taken away
A letter to the editor on May 9 says our civil liberties have been taken away from us by our county’s public health officer because of the “Stay At Home” order he issued. This is an unfortunate and inaccurate accusation.
Our civil liberties cannot be taken or abolished. Rather, they exist, as we do, in concert and consideration of others in our communities. Demands for enforcement of such liberties are in error if used to harm the safety and health of our neighbors, as this COVID-19 does when we act irresponsibly and haphazardly outside the home.
A very wise prophet observes that we “do unto others as we would have them do unto us.” That means using our behaviors and attitudes in consideration of how they might affect, help, or hurt others, not just for our own convenience or satisfaction.
Thinking about others in this challenging and difficult time is a good beginning for whatever we do or say.
Phil Reinheimer
Penn Valley
