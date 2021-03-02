Phil Reinheimer: Meltdown unhealty
I am not a Republican, but I very much value a multiparty democratic system in which all opinions, positions and views can beard and debated. It is troubling and unfortunate that the former president is now trashing those who were closest to him during his term, like McConnell, Giuliani …. Is McCarthy next?
The GOP has been a major player in American politics since Abe Lincoln’s era, and it is my hope they continue to be valuable adversaries in our present time.
Donald Trump’s self-destructive meltdown is not entertaining to watch nor healthy for our democracy. Maybe someone can snag his golf cart key and let him cool off somewhere on his golf course for awhile. Fore, Donald!
Phil Reinheimer
Penn Valley
