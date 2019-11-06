Phil Reinheimer: Leaving us in the dark

Rich Brock’s editorial of Oct. 25 in The Union was interesting, extensively detailed and misdirected.

He should sign up for criminal charges to be filed against the PG&E white-shirts, starting with its CEO, rather than recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Bill Johnson’s behavior against thousands of customers literally is leaving us in the dark and he’s not done yet.

Oh, SMUD, when can you move up here?

Phil Reinheimer

Penn Valley