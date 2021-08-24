Phil Reinheimer: Elections, not recalls

As a longtime subscriber to The Union, I will not recall my subscription because I disagree with publisher Don Roger’s column (Aug. 20). He certainly has the prerogative to express his disagreement with our governor’s positions, but if we all wanted to recall a legislator because of a position he/she took on a law or opinion, we would be in recall mode constantly.

Has he even met the guy to voice his displeasure? A more productive action would be a vote in the next election, which is the way work to replace those with whom we disagree.

No, I won’t vote to recall my subscription to The Union. This letter (if printed) and others like it are a more positive way to express ourselves. Let’s hope others will cast their vote in elections, not recalls.

Phil Reinheimer

Penn Valley