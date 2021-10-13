Phil Reinheimer: Don’t turn away Haitian refugees

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddles masses, learning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me.” (Emma Lazarus).

Does this eloquent quote from our Statue of Liberty not apply to the host of Haitian refugees who were massed along our Texas borders and subject to lashings from to Texas Gov. Abbott’s mounted gangsters?

Say it ain’t so, Joe. There’s still room here for them.

Phil Reinheimer

Penn Valley