Phil Reinheimer: A time for healing
It was both tragic and laughable to see the hair dye running down both cheeks of Rudy Giuliani at his recent press conference. It is perhaps an omen of things to come for the party of Lincoln as Donald Trump prepares to leave a presidency in tatters. We hope this is a time for healing and reunification for our country that urges us to work together.
Phil Reinheimer
Penn Valley
