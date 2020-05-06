Peter Symes: Avoiding additional charges in paperless payments
Many thanks to Rick Nolle for his column, “Does NID really think I’m that dumb?” I went through the same process and, when I discovered the charges, I reacted with the same disgust … and expressed my views in a letter to the NID Board.
However, there is a way to take advantage of paperless billing and payments without incurring these outrageous charges. I signed up for paperless billing at the NID website, then went to my bank’s website and setup “Bill Pay.” I had no difficulty finding NID as a payee, and have submitted several payments this way — and it’s free. I have accounts at three banks, and they all offer this feature. Payments made this way have been credited promptly to the balance at NID.
Peter Symes
Nevada City
