Peter Burnes and Melinda Booth: Misinformation in Johansen’s mailer
We are writing to respond to a misleading mailer by Rich Johansen, a candidate for the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, in which he incorrectly implies that the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is a “backer” of his opponent, John Norton.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, SYRCL cannot and does not engage in any political activity, and as an organization SYRCL does not support, oppose, or contribute to any candidates for elected office — period.
Contrary to other claims in the mailer, NID negotiated in good faith for more than 10 years with state and federal agencies, PG&E, neighboring water agencies, and numerous nonprofits like SYRCL within the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (hydroelectric) licensing process to establish essential flows for all stakeholders, including NID customers and the environment.
Furthermore, Mr. Johansen’s endorsement of the proposed Centennial Dam is financially and environmentally irresponsible. We hope Mr. Johansen will leave SYRCL out of his future campaign materials.
Peter Burnes
Board President, SYRCL
Melinda Booth
Executive Director, SYRCL
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User