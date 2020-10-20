Peter Burnes and Melinda Booth: Misinformation in Johansen’s mailer

We are writing to respond to a misleading mailer by Rich Johansen, a candidate for the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, in which he incorrectly implies that the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is a “backer” of his opponent, John Norton.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, SYRCL cannot and does not engage in any political activity, and as an organization SYRCL does not support, oppose, or contribute to any candidates for elected office — period.

Contrary to other claims in the mailer, NID negotiated in good faith for more than 10 years with state and federal agencies, PG&E, neighboring water agencies, and numerous nonprofits like SYRCL within the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (hydroelectric) licensing process to establish essential flows for all stakeholders, including NID customers and the environment.

Furthermore, Mr. Johansen’s endorsement of the proposed Centennial Dam is financially and environmentally irresponsible. We hope Mr. Johansen will leave SYRCL out of his future campaign materials.

Peter Burnes

Board President, SYRCL

Melinda Booth

Executive Director, SYRCL