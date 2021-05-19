Peter Arnold: Easy for you to say

Regarding Mr. Ross’s opinion piece, “Reopen mine for world’s sake” (May 15 ) — I noticed that he lives in Nevada City, quite a distance from the Idaho-Maryland Mine site.

Thus, were operation of the mine authorized, he would not be exposed to any of the potential environmental hazards that opening implies — noise, dust, traffic, not to mention the possible impact on the local water supply, which is hugely important to a lot of families. Doubtless your water comes from NID, but even if it is from a well it is far enough away that you are in no danger of losing its water to mine operations.

So, Mr. Ross, if you want to be credible, pack up, move out of your house and settle near the mine. Perhaps your worldly view might change a bit.

Me, I also live a good distance away from the mine, but I worry that too many unknowns remain unknown to local residents. I feel uneasy about the capabilities and sincerity of the company’s president. I do not like the idea of a Canadian company’s intrusion any more than I did the Alaskan Pebble Mine.

Peter Arnold

Grass Valley