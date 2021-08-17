Peter and Sarah Arnold: Let the people decide on mine

Although we live far enough away from the Idaho-Maryland Mine that we would not be affected by the environmental hazards its operations pose, nevertheless we add our voices to those opposed to its reopening. We believe that residents living nearby should not have to endure all the ills that a working hard-rock mine too often represents.

This issue is so important that we also believe that the decision of the mine’s reopening should be vested not in the vote of just our five supervisors. Instead, let us have a referendum where every voter in Nevada County can have a say.

Peter and Sarah Arnold

Grass Valley