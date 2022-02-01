Pete Sabey: I’m staying right here
Martin Webb’s hilariously apocalyptic op ed (Jan. 28) suggests all of us antiquated retirees should catch the first bus, Beetle, horse or hearse (oops, no that’s what we want to avoid!) out of the deadly environs of Nevada County. Altogether terrifying.
Webb obviously knows more than most of us, old or otherwise, but there is just one teensy weensy problem Martin fails to address: Where the hell to get out to? Tornado Alley? Toxic chemical Gulf Coast, which also is known for hurricanes and devastating floods? Ocean-rising, cliff-crumbling Pacific Coast? Sinking, stinking hot Florida?
No, given the beauty and recreational abundance of Nevada County, methinks I’ll just keep on whistling past the graveyard and stay right here.
Pete Sabey, age 87
Grass Valley
