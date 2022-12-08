facebook tracking pixel Pete Sabey: Flawed fetal fundamentalism | TheUnion.com
Pete Sabey: Flawed fetal fundamentalism

Pete Sabey

The flaw in Yvonne Fuller’s ferocious fetal fundamentalism (“Pro-choice, pro-life, pro-abortion, pro-death” (The Union 12/3/22) is that she places more weight on the momentary pain of a non-conscious fetus than on the extended physical and emotional pain of a living breathing woman struggling with a complicated or unwanted or involuntary pregnancy. A feminist Fuller is not!

Pete Sabey

Nevada City

