Pete Levine: On proposed NID rate increase
March 29, 2019
Reading about the proposed NID rate increase makes me wonder.
Was this action precipitated by the land purchases already made and those they have planned for the controversial Centennial Dam project?
Pete Levine
Grass Valley
