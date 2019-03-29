 Pete Levine: On proposed NID rate increase | TheUnion.com

Pete Levine: On proposed NID rate increase

Reading about the proposed NID rate increase makes me wonder.

Was this action precipitated by the land purchases already made and those they have planned for the controversial Centennial Dam project?

Pete Levine

Grass Valley

