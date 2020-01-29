Pete Levine: Insanity of war

I visited our wonderful Memorial Park in Grass Valley today and was struck by how many names are engraved on the Memorial Walls, commemorating those who lost their lives in service to our country.

I was also struck by the fact that there is no additional space available — that all the Memorial Walls are at capacity. It is my deepest hope that no additional walls will need to be dedicated in the future — that we and the rest of the nations of the world can and will move past the insanity of war.

Pete Levine

Grass Valley