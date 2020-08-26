Pete Levine: Had enough?

Doug LaMalfa is running to maintain his seat in Congress. Doug LaMalfa nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Doug LaMalfa consistently votes (94.9% according to fivethirsteight.com) in line with Donald Trumps’s positions.

Doug LaMalfa does not believe there is a need for stricter gun control policies. Doug LaMalfa believes Coronavirus Relief Fund monies should be distributed to counties that refuse to comply with state shutdown mandates.

Had enough?

Vote for Audrey Denney for Congress in November. And vote early.

Pete Levine

Grass Valley