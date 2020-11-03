Pete Levine: Comcast a dereliction of competence
I am appalled that Comcast has no back-up electrical service. We live in an area subject to planned utility outages. This is a well known fact. The corner convenience store has a generator to deal with this eventuality, as do many homeowners. So why can’t a multi-million dollar corporation whose service is a lifeline for its subscribers be expected to maintain communication service when it is needed most? This failure constitutes a dereliction of competence which must be remedied immediately.
Pete Levine
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User