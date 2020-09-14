Pete Levine: A big thank you

I want to publicly acknowledge my admiration and gratitude to the brave men and women of the various fire departments (and the volunteers who assisted them) in their heroic efforts to quell the Jones Bar Fire.

There is a reason that little kids — and their able-bodied volunteer parents — aspire to be firemen/firewomen. It is because they recognize that it is a profession that is dedicated to looking out for and protecting their fellow humans. It is a selfless profession that offers the opportunity to serve in an immediate and meaningful manner; and it is a dangerous profession — one for which we should all be grateful.

Pete Levine

Grass Valley