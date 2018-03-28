Performing arts alive and well

Congratulations to Sierra Stages! They did it again with their imaginative play, "A New Brain." The energetic and talented cast performed some very intricate and complicated music while they carried us along in their magical story.

We are so fortunate in these foothills to have such cultural diversity in the arts. InConcert Sierra is another gem of classical music that never fails loyal audiences on the third Sundays of the month. The performing arts are alive and well in Nevada County!

Joan Goddard

Grass Valley