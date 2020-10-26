Penny Marshall: Vote for GPA

I am writing this letter in support of “GPA” for Nevada County Board of Education. Grace Hudek, Peggy Delgado Fava, and Ashley Neumann are running for NCBOE. Their opponents made some outrageous claims on Facebook against these three ladies. Then I got a mass email of even more false accusations of them being disruptive in school board meetings.

Their opposition claim to have integrity, but the blatant lies and political tactics reveal the truth of who they are. In fact they are interested in keeping the “status quo” and not what is best for the education of our children.

In 2014 Peggy helped me when my 16-year-old grand-daughter who was missing and a prime target for exploitation. Without Peggy’s knowledge and help I fear my granddaughter would have never been found. She also assisted with recovery from the trauma of being exploited.

Her opponents and supporters’ accusations are way off base and do not model integrity. “GPA” have the experience of working with at-risk youth, this board oversees. I trusted Peggy back in 2014 and I trust her in 2020 to do the best for all children. Vote for Grace, Peggy and Ashley for Nevada County Board of Education.

Penny Marshall

Grass Valley