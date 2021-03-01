Penelope Whitney: Salmonella outbreak among birds
The Feb. 24 submitted photo of a bird hunched next to a feeder is, sadly, a photo of a dying pine siskin. Bird lovers should take down their feeders because a salmonella outbreak is killing birds throughout California, including Nevada County.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that birds become infected with salmonella when they ingest food, water or come into contact with objects — bird feeders included — contaminated with fecal matter from an infected bird. Learn more at https://cdfgnews.wordpress.com/2021/02/08/salmonellosis-outbreak-causing-songbird-deaths.
Penelope Whitney
Nevada City
