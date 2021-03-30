Peggy Greystone: Relief

Lift the needle out of the record groove. The music is abruptly cut, leaving only a faint mechanical whir, as the vinyl record continues to spin. Spinning and spinning, ready for the needle to be placed back in a groove, ready to play the music again.

March 2020. Disbelief.

Jobs abruptly cut. Closures. Cancellations. Postponements.

No touch. Keep your distance.

Isolate.

The world continues spinning and spinning.

Virtual. Remote.

Detachment.

The UPS truck! A package!

Empty chairs for Thanksgiving.

The New Year 2021 begins dark, silent, sober.

The grandchildren tire of Zoom and leave to play off screen.

Spring 2021. Flower bulbs are sending up shoots through the melting snow. There will be blooms.

The long awaited vaccine needle eases into the arm. Relief. Ready to play the music again.

Peggy Greystone

Grass Valley