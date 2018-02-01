Pearce Boyer: To our health

On behalf of the race directors and the Gold Country Grand Prix leadership, we wish to thank The Union, your sports writers and Sports Editor Walter Ford, along with the community-at-large for supporting our race series, now completing its 12th season.

The annual awards gathering on Jan. 21 brought attention to all age-group winners for women and men, adding a special recognition for Anne King who competed in all 10 events and brings so much expertise and enthusiasm for all in the running community to enjoy.

We look forward to many more years with the Gold Country Grand Prix encouraging one and all to run, walk and enjoy the outdoors in 2018 right here in our own backyards! Please look up the coming schedule and for run applications at http://www.goldcountryGP.org.

We encourage you to join us: 5K, 10K, special distances and newly added half-marathons at several venues. Walkers encouraged, dogs and strollers welcome. To our health.

Pearce Boyer

Grass Valley