Pauline Halstead: Transparency is everything

In Nevada City: When a community member asks for something to be placed on the agenda, they deserve a response, either from the Mayor or the City Manager. To ignore these requests, out of hand, reveals a lack of respect for the public.

Also, when someone files a Public Records Request, they deserve a ‘complete response’, according to the Public Records Act, not an email from the city clerk.

Nevada City needs a written protocol for a General Plan Amendment so we don’t have to go through another scenario where people try to change the General Plan by “ballot box” (Measure W).

Last, but not least, transparency is everything. To assist a small group of individuals in moving an initiative through the city, costing the city many thousands of dollars, all the while aiding this group by supplying detailed overlay maps to the San Francisco attorneys writing the Initiative, is quite questionable.

For months this process was carried on at City Hall, without the rest of the community knowing about it. It would appear city staff was in favor of helping crafters of the Initiative, who so desperately want to control architectural review of all of our homes.

What goes on at city hall is everyone’s business. It’s really time to sharpen up on professionalism and transparency and being more responsive to all members of the community, not just a select few with an agenda.

Pauline Halstead

Nevada City