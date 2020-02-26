Pauli Halstead: Michael Taylor is the right choice for Nevada County District 1 Supervisor

I like people who show up when asked and respond to letters and e-mails on important matters. In order to be a supervisor I would vote for, it is important to be responsive to your constituents. Michael is that person.

Homelessness is still a #1 issue and solutions are still evading us as the situation worsens. Housing First, which Heidi Hall touts as a “best practice,” hasn’t really been implemented yet because we don’t have the housing, or enough participating landlords, and the post-housing support services are very limited.

When the Grand Jury, in their 2019 report on Homelessness and Housing, recommended a safe and managed camp as a way to get people stabilized and into services, the supervisors came back with a response that, “it is not warranted,” but with no suggestions as to what they would support.

Michael is supportive of a “Safe Sanctuary” outdoor shelter program. A Safe Sanctuary is an emergency intervention designed to serve as a temporary bridge from illegal camps to services. The sanctuary model will provide a pre-housing recovery program to address the underlying issues that created homelessness in the first place.

With the increased problems regarding homelessness, we cannot afford to wait for housing or a navigation center.

Pauli Halstead

Nevada City