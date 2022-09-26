Pauli Halstead: Kudos to former mayor

Kudos to former Nevada City Mayor, Duane Strawser for successfully clarifying the reasons to Vote No on Measure W. Duane presented his arguments at the recent Chamber of Commerce forum at City Hall on September 19th. Be sure to attend the League of Women Voters Forum at the Rood Center on October 3rd.

So far just getting Measure W on the November ballot has cost Nevada City in excess of $13,000, mostly in legal fees. Why didn’t the Historic Neighborhoods District Committee foot the bill for this? Measure W proponents have been getting bad legal advice from their “prestigious” San Francisco law firm. If Measure W passes, the Attorney General has threatened cities with lawsuits for trying to circumvent State Law SB9. Nevada City is not in a financial position to defend itself, reason enough to Vote No on W.

Read the 23-page Historical Neighborhoods District Initiative. The devil is in the details. The scare tactics make you believe developers will descend on Nevada City and build 6-8 units after splitting a lot. The actual total is 4. There’s only been one SB9 application to date.

Nevada City has plenty of architectural review guidelines in place to protect it’s historical character. 90% of homes are well maintained and preserved, as per the Housing Element.

The State wants to ease the housing crisis. SB9 is only one way. It allows homeowners to split their lots and build. There is still choice. Vote No on W.

Pauli Halstead

Nevada City