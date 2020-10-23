Pauli Halstead: Back the Blue needs to obey traffic laws and ordinances

Question: Are our Nevada County law enforcement departments condoning or encouraging these Back the Blue rallies? These MAGA people don’t seem to be obeying laws. Hopefully, our elected officials, police, and sheriff’s departments will reach out to the organizers and remind them to obey all traffic laws and ordinances. Maybe some communication with the organizers is in order.

Unfortunately these MAGA vehicle rallies are not obeying traffic laws (stopping at stop signs, and adhering to speed limits). Also, we have noise ordinances in residential districts (are they allowed to drive this way through residential districts without a permit)?

There have now been two rowdy “road rage” type drive-throughs in Nevada City the last few weeks, originating from the Rood Center, where people are now trying to drop off their ballots.

During the annual Toys for Tots parade, there is a permit and a designated route that has been pre-approved. Some roads are closed briefly for the parade and law enforcement is stationed appropriately. The Toys for Tots event is always safely implemented.

For reference:

https://www.nevadacountygop.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/MAGA-Rally-10-17-1.pdf

Pauli Halstead

Nevada City