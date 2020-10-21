Paula S. Campbell: Support for Susan Clarabut

I am honored to support the candidacy of Susan Clarabut in the county-wide election for the Nevada County Board of Education, District 1.

I met Susan when she was serving as superintendent/principal of Chicago Park School District. As a new, somewhat struggling school board member, I appreciated the knowledge and experience she was so willing to share. Years later I worked for Susan in the county special education program. As assistant superintendent for special education, Susan’s skill in working with parents, employees, and community groups brought together mutual interests, reconciled differences, and directly influenced improved student outcomes for this very special group of students.

On a personal note, as a school board trustee with a growing interest and role in state-wide educational issues, I appreciated Susan’s depth of understanding and interest in educational challenges. She is bright, motivated and willing to tackle difficult issues in the interest of improving student learning. She has the experience and practical knowledge to ensure success.

Susan’s integrity, work ethic, and honesty have benefited the students and employees in our county schools. Without exception, I have found her to be straightforward and honest and I trust her without reservation. That said, she is a delightful person and a joy to work with.

Paula S. Campbell

Nevada City