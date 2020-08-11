Paula Ososki: The innocent face mask
A face mask, a covering,
it is of service.
Protecting the body,
its only purpose.
This symbol of safety,
allows pursuing,
support health-care workers,
all they are doing.
Wearing no mask, I ask?
“Why would you do this?”
No loved ones to care for?
What has gone amiss?
Responsibility,
lost through your action,
will weigh on your shoulders,
conflict … reaction.
A grandpa and grandma,
family so dear.
Have they slipped from your heart?
Without one small tear?
You are community,
one with all others,
to nuture each person,
sisters and brothers.
A carrier, a cough …
you, unprotected.
What reasons could you have,
unmasked, objected.
Are you so defiant,
that you’ve lost your way?
Please reach out to others.
Make this a new day.
Wash your hands, wear a mask.
Wish we could do more,
This pandemic is now.
Death knocks at your door.
Paula Ososki
Grass Valley
