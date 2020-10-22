Paula Orloff: Traits of a psychopath

Here are the first 11 of 20 traits describing the psychopathic personality based on the Encyclopedia of Mental Disorders. You can make an informal judgment of the president’s qualities: glib and superficial charm; grandiose (exaggerated, high) estimation of self; need for stimulation; pathological lying; cunning and manipulativeness; lack of remorse or guilt; shallow affect (superficial emotional responsiveness); callousness and lack of empathy; parasitic lifestyle; poor behavioral controls; sexual promiscuity.

It seems to me that Trump feels especially grand since he recovered from COVID-19. He recovered with the help of medical professionals and services paid for by our taxes. He recovered with quality care from the socialized, taxpayer-funded Walter Reed hospital. Billions of COVID-19 relief funds went to large corporations. Over a trillion dollars in tax savings went to the super wealthy in the 2017 income tax bill. Would our fearless leader be able to get beyond empty rhetoric to support comprehensive health care for all, funded with redirected tax dollars? This period of COVID-19 spread makes the disparities in our health care access blatantly apparent. Is it apparent to Trump?

Paula Orloff

Nevada City