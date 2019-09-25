Paul Towne: Unchecked greed of insurance companies

“PG&E said it has reached an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims.”

“A PG&E spokeswoman said she expected the deal would cover all insurance claims.”

It seems that insurance companies are being reimbursed for their wildfire claims, yet they continue to cancel coverage, refuse to write new polices or raise premiums to astronomical rates. Their whole excuse has been they need to cover the multitude of claims due to the recent catastrophic wildfires. Since those claims are now being covered, through the $11 billion settlement, it seems now the insurance companies are trying to double dip.

The lack of affordable fire insurance affects all of us and this blatant greed should not go unchecked. I propose that everyone write the governor, their state representative and the insurance commissioner and demand rates be returned to 2017 levels and that all companies who offered fire insurance prior to 2018 continue to do so and those who cancelled policies offer to reinstate those policies at previous rates. Those companies who refuse should be banned from doing any type of insurance business in California.

This type of greed should not go unchecked.

Paul Towne

Lake Wildwood