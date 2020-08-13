Paul Stackhouse: Wear your mask for our elders, teachers, relatives and businesses

I am saddened and disgusted by the white president in his white house executing his white policies that continue to divide us further from each other.

How has this buffoon convinced so many to discount the scientific evidence that proves wearing a mask in public spaces helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19? If, during this devastating and deadly pandemic, we are to maintain the health of our community — our economic health; our physical health; our emotional health; and our spiritual health — and safely avoid a countywide shutdown due to an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases, then we must commit to wearing solidarity masks.

So, don a mask selflessly, and flaunt your civic duty. Wear your mask to proclaim solidarity for our essential workers. Wear your mask in solidarity with local business owners. Wear your mask as a model of solidarity for our children. Wear your mask to demonstrate solidarity for our county’s schools. And wear your solidarity mask to express compassion for our elders, our neighbors, ourselves.

For the health of our community it’s vitally important to turn a proverbial deaf ear toward the president’s ignorant, divisive rhetoric and be guided instead by science and kindness for others.

Paul A. Stackhouse

Nevada City