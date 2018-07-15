Paul Schwartz: July 4 fireworks viewing options

Both Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital's Parking Lot 4 and Sierra College parking lots were closed July 4 to folks looking for alternatives to the fairgrounds to watch the fireworks.

Both are good locations for older folks and families who want to avoid the crowds, noise, and traffic. The guards at both locations said they were closed to the public because there wasn't access to bathrooms.

I suggest Grass Valley, Nevada City, Nevada County, and the Fair Board leadership collaborate while planning 2019 fireworks event and include resources to locate portable outhouses and extra security at each of these two locations.

My family and friends watched the 2017 fireworks at the hospital parking Lot #4 and it was wonderful. The event lasts a couple of hours and the more folks that can enjoy it the better.

Paul Schwartz

Grass Valley