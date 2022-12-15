Paul Schwartz: Is our future Green?

There is a global, national, and local movement adding passive and active green space to our communities. One of the unintended consequences is the propensity to attract gentrification and displacement along with the investment. Many communities are adopting policy to limit gentrification and displacement of communities as green space is planned and implemented.

The focus for me was the value in branding a community GREEN and the economic reward in doing so. The rewards for communities promoting the GREEN brand have been increased tourism & recreation, families, seniors, grants, growth in clean industry, and growth in the core of their existing economy.

This sounds like shared prosperity. If the BOS and Planning Commission reject the proposal to reopen the Idaho Maryland Mine (IMM), we are positioned to adopt and promote our community BRAND as GREEN. Approving the IMM says our future does not include promoting our communities as Green. It’s really that simple.

Paul Schwartz

Grass Valley