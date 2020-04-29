Paul Pease: Accountability needed for coronavirus crisis

The very last thing I expected to hear was that cruise ships brought the coronavirus to America, causing all stores to run out of toilet paper, Kleenex, etc.

My health problems require me to have adequate supplies of those items.

Also the vice president of our 1970 Nevada Union High School reunion committee called to say that our 50-year class reunion has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

I would like our government to do serious investigations to find the source of that virus and file murder charges and lawsuits against the cruise ships or the country that is responsible.

Paul Andrew Pease

Grass Valley