Paul Pease: Accountability needed for coronavirus crisis
The very last thing I expected to hear was that cruise ships brought the coronavirus to America, causing all stores to run out of toilet paper, Kleenex, etc.
My health problems require me to have adequate supplies of those items.
Also the vice president of our 1970 Nevada Union High School reunion committee called to say that our 50-year class reunion has been postponed because of the coronavirus.
I would like our government to do serious investigations to find the source of that virus and file murder charges and lawsuits against the cruise ships or the country that is responsible.
Support Local Journalism
Paul Andrew Pease
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User