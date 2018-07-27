Paul Moore: Trump in Helsinki

There are several things that need to be clarified concerning President Trump's performance in Helsinki:

1) In spite of his clarification on whether he said "would" or "wouldn't," his response on whether he trusts American intelligence or Mr. Putin, his response was to claim that Putin was forceful in denying Russian interference in the 2016 election and then to criticize the intelligence community.

2) There is no word on what was discussed in the 90-minute meeting that lasted over two hours. But, judging by Trump's posture and demeanor during the press conference, Trump looked defeated. To use a cowboy metaphor, he looked like a horse that been "rode hard and put away wet."

3) Trump did not express any support for America.

Paul Moore

North San Juan