Paul Moore: Despotism rears its ugly head

The Kavanaugh nomination for the Supreme Court has turned into quite a political circus.

This letter is not to take sides of either the judge or his accuser. Both deserve an unbiased investigation: Kavanaugh needs to clear his name, and Ms. Blasey needs it to show that the powers in Washington takes such accusations seriously.

No, this letter is to say that the whole dog and pony show is the fault and responsibility of Mitch McConnell. He could have chosen to give President Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland a fair hearing. There is no doubt that Judge Garland was and is highly qualified to sit on the Supreme Court. However, McConnell chose to uses his power as the president of the Senate (and the controller of goodies) to get the 11 Republican members of the judiciary committee to agree with him not to give Garland a hearing. I believe McConnell told Obama that the Senate would never approve one of his nominees. That action and attitude by McConnell turned the nomination of people to the Supreme Court into a political battle, with Republicans able to squash any efforts by Democrats.

President Trump has exacerbated the situation by making his presidency solely about personal loyalty to him. Anyone who wishes to serve America in a public capacity must be very aware of the dangers that have been created.

The only way to regain our sense of justice in America, is to have a balanced government … it cannot be in the hands of one party without despotism raising its ugly head.

Paul Moore

North San Juan