Paul Molino: Farewell, Charlie Watts
The passing of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts this week was without fanfare or noise, as was his music.
How he held the band together was a special musical talent, especially with the Stones. But Charlie was smooth, almost graceful. Almost not there, but he was. He kept it all together with a strong back beat, soft, integrated and cohesive with the other musicians.
Listen to the Stones, the Doors, the Cream and Heavy Metal. Where was the back beat? It was there, cohesive and integrated on the stage. Not so with disco.
Then came the 1980s and disco! Out came the loud, back beat that reminded one of a baseball bat on the garage door. Drummer? Sure we have a drummer. Bang, bang, bang. No need for all the musicians to play from a beat because we have the disco guy with the baseball bat.
So when does rock and roll grow beyond the the baseball bat on the garage door? Disco was 40 years ago. Isn’t it time to return the drummers to their rightful place as the heartbeat of the band? Retire the baseball bat and bring back the heartbeat of drumming that was the essence of Charlie Watts.
Paul Molino
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Geoff Thornton: Kudos to education staff
I want to commend the huge effort and service made by the staff and administrators of the Nevada Joint Union High School District and by county staff.