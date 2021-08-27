Paul Molino: Farewell, Charlie Watts

The passing of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts this week was without fanfare or noise, as was his music.

How he held the band together was a special musical talent, especially with the Stones. But Charlie was smooth, almost graceful. Almost not there, but he was. He kept it all together with a strong back beat, soft, integrated and cohesive with the other musicians.

Listen to the Stones, the Doors, the Cream and Heavy Metal. Where was the back beat? It was there, cohesive and integrated on the stage. Not so with disco.

Then came the 1980s and disco! Out came the loud, back beat that reminded one of a baseball bat on the garage door. Drummer? Sure we have a drummer. Bang, bang, bang. No need for all the musicians to play from a beat because we have the disco guy with the baseball bat.

So when does rock and roll grow beyond the the baseball bat on the garage door? Disco was 40 years ago. Isn’t it time to return the drummers to their rightful place as the heartbeat of the band? Retire the baseball bat and bring back the heartbeat of drumming that was the essence of Charlie Watts.





Paul Molino

Grass Valley