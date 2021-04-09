Paul Jordan-Smith: Who was that masked man?

There I was at the main Grass Valley Post Office, shipping 30 copies of “The Paths I Found,” a book our little local publishing outfit (South Forty Press) recently published, to our distributor, By the Way Books.

It was a heavy box. but book rate was sufficient, only … I’d left my wallet at home. Before either I or the clerk could decide how best to deal with a heavy box, a masked man (well, we all are, more or less, these days, but this adds to the drama) stepped up and said to the clerk, “How much is it? I’ll pay.”

It came to $20.56, the guy put down $20.55 and said “Will that be OK?” and the clerk said yes.

After completing the transaction, and still a bit stunned, I went up to my benefactor and told him this had been a pay it forward moment, and I promised him I would.

He said, “I know you will,” and we shook hands. Then the two of us, and maybe some witnesses, parted happily. Thanks again, whoever you are. Now it’s up to me.

Paul Jordan-Smith

Grass Valley