Paul Hauck: FAIR? Not really

This letter is in response to op ed piece, "The cost of Illegal Immigration" by Dan Bartlett on March 15 in The Union.

When I read Mr. Bartlett's report of a Federation for American Immigration Reform's (FAIR) report that 60 percent of illegal immigrants and their "dreamer" children will "end up on welfare rolls," something didn't pass the test of reasonableness.

Undocumented immigrants, including DACA holders, are ineligible to receive almost all federal public benefits, including food stamps, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or health-care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Even those in lawful permanent resident status are only eligible after they have resided legally in the U.S. for five years.

Further, according to the libertarian CATO Institute, even legal immigrants use federal public benefit programs at lower rates than U.S.-born citizens. For example, 32.5 percent of native-born adults receive food stamps compared to 25.4 percent of naturalized and 29 percent of noncitizen adults.

I was unable to find FAIR's source for this claim on their website. But I have found that the more outlandish the claims are, the more likely they are to be unfounded.

As for the cost of these benefits being used to subsidize the wall? Why is that an issue? Mexico is going to pay for it.

Paul D. Hauck

Penn Valley