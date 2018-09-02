Paul Elias: Trump — petty and small
September 2, 2018
After reading several letters to the editor by Trump supporters who are belly aching about Trump not receiving credit for what he's done while in office, let us be reminded of who he has been all his adult life.
As president, nothing has changed, as is evident in his handling of Senator McCain's passing. He a small, petty man who is a liar and a cheat. Ask any of his wives or children.
Paul Elias
Grass Valley
