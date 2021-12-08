Paul Elias: Can’t let that run

The Union surely received some good money for advertising Chesterton Academy with a full column endorsement by weekly columnist Terry McLaughlin in her Dec. 2 piece, “Why a Catholic education?“ (Did I miss her saying ”… oh I’m a Catholic by the way!”)

I wonder too if that Chesterton Catholic education includes in their history class the centuries of Native American indigenous genocide sponsored by the Catholic Church, turning a blind eye to concentration camps in World War II, pedophile priests worldwide that continue to be uncovered, lives ruined and payouts to this day, and women not worthy of becoming ordained. If those atrocities and sexism are included in the Chester Academy curriculum, then maybe it’s a start at a good education.

Let’s not be fooled and The Union needs to say why this article was allowed. Unless it’s stated as a paid advertisement.

Paul Elias

Grass Valley