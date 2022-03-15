Paul D. Hauck: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ a must-see

The Sierra Stages’ production of “Tiny Beautiful Things” should be on your “must-see” list. It is funny and touching and powerful. When any show makes me both laugh and cry, I feel like I’ve gotten my money’s worth.

Lois Masten’s “Sugar” is a tour de force. Her energy, dynamism, and range carry this show, which is essentially a long series of monologues, while the supporting characters are expertly cast and pitch perfect. What a delight.

Paul D. Hauck

Penn Valley