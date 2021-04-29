Paul D. Hauck: Good news for vaccine

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was temporarily withdrawn from use because it had been associated with a clotting disorder called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. Six women developed the disorder after vaccination. This was six cases out of over 7 million injections given, less than one per million.

However, in a 2004 article in the journal Epidemiology, David P. Miller, et al, reported that the incidence of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in the general population was 6.5 cases per million people per year. That is, in 7 million people one would naturally expect that there would be about 45 cases in a given year, not just six.

This is not my field and I’m sure some expert will spot the flaw in my reasoning, but it appears that, if anything, the Johnson and Johnson serum protects people from this disorder rather than causing it.

Paul D. Hauck

Penn Valley