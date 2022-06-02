Paul Carner: Prosecutorial discretion

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey described the ability of a DA’s office to not prosecute certain crimes or criminals as “prosecutorial discretion.”

The accepted definition of prosecutorial discretion is quite different: to offer reduced sentences and such for testimony against others. It appears that certain district attorneys — and specifically ours, even before Jesse Wilson — have actually been practicing judicial discretion. Judicial discretion is a power reserved for judges to drop the charges against certain individuals using specific guidelines.

When the District Attorney’s Office decides not to prosecute a crime with a victim, they take no paperwork to the courts, ursurping the judge’s power and take away all the victim’s rights.

Paul Carner

Nevada City