Paul Carner: Prosecutorial discretion
Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey described the ability of a DA’s office to not prosecute certain crimes or criminals as “prosecutorial discretion.”
The accepted definition of prosecutorial discretion is quite different: to offer reduced sentences and such for testimony against others. It appears that certain district attorneys — and specifically ours, even before Jesse Wilson — have actually been practicing judicial discretion. Judicial discretion is a power reserved for judges to drop the charges against certain individuals using specific guidelines.
When the District Attorney’s Office decides not to prosecute a crime with a victim, they take no paperwork to the courts, ursurping the judge’s power and take away all the victim’s rights.
Paul Carner
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Paul Carner: Prosecutorial discretion
Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey described the ability of a DA’s office to not prosecute certain crimes or criminals as “prosecutorial discretion.”