Paul Carner: Probation, parole should not be downtown

As I sit in downtown Nevada City being harassed and slandered by a probation officer, I question why anyone would want either the courts or probation and parole downtown.

To be clear, there are four groups of people who have cause to visit downtown Nevada City due to their presence. First are the employees, who may or may not even buy lunch in Nevada City. Then there are the jurors who likely do not really want to be there and will have memories of crimes retold in downtown Nevada City. Next come the victims and witnesses who likely did not receive justice.

Then there are the unjustly accused whom do not receive compensation and the criminals who likely will receive probation and hang around downtown Nevada City getting drunk and doing dope for years in front of their indifferent probation officer.

And to make things worse, probation officers are continually walking through downtown with badges and bulletproof vests on, making it look like Nevada City is under martial law.

Paul Carner

Nevada City