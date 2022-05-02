Paul Carner: Probation, parole should not be downtown
As I sit in downtown Nevada City being harassed and slandered by a probation officer, I question why anyone would want either the courts or probation and parole downtown.
To be clear, there are four groups of people who have cause to visit downtown Nevada City due to their presence. First are the employees, who may or may not even buy lunch in Nevada City. Then there are the jurors who likely do not really want to be there and will have memories of crimes retold in downtown Nevada City. Next come the victims and witnesses who likely did not receive justice.
Then there are the unjustly accused whom do not receive compensation and the criminals who likely will receive probation and hang around downtown Nevada City getting drunk and doing dope for years in front of their indifferent probation officer.
And to make things worse, probation officers are continually walking through downtown with badges and bulletproof vests on, making it look like Nevada City is under martial law.
Paul Carner
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ron Spooner: Sad reflection
The Other Voices “Putin’s lessons for American” commentary printed in the Wednesday edition of The Union was yet another pathetic attempt by a seditious liberal to disparage Republicans and Republican ideals. Then again, the liberal…