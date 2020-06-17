Paul Boisvert: Concern over Idaho-Maryland Mine
A reactivation of the old Idaho-Maryland gold mine is being proposed by an outside Canadian business. I am very concerned. To allow mining, Rise Gold Co. will be requesting a use permit. Surely that cannot be fair to people who have purchased homes near that area with an understanding that the mine was deactivated.
An outside business entity has no vested interest in our community. It will operate the mine as long as it is profitable and will abandon our community when there is no more money to be made. Local residents will be left to deal with any collateral damage that may occur, which is always a distinct possibility.
We only need to recall the 1996 San Juan Ridge calamity when a reactivated mine breached an aquifer and drained the wells of a dozen private residences and the well of the local school.
Grass Valley is no longer a Gold Rush mining town. It is primarily residential with a large population of retirees who have been supporting our town and businesses for many years. Their interests should take priority over outside business interests.
Support Local Journalism
Paul Boisvert
Alta Sierra
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User