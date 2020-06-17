Paul Boisvert: Concern over Idaho-Maryland Mine

A reactivation of the old Idaho-Maryland gold mine is being proposed by an outside Canadian business. I am very concerned. To allow mining, Rise Gold Co. will be requesting a use permit. Surely that cannot be fair to people who have purchased homes near that area with an understanding that the mine was deactivated.

An outside business entity has no vested interest in our community. It will operate the mine as long as it is profitable and will abandon our community when there is no more money to be made. Local residents will be left to deal with any collateral damage that may occur, which is always a distinct possibility.

We only need to recall the 1996 San Juan Ridge calamity when a reactivated mine breached an aquifer and drained the wells of a dozen private residences and the well of the local school.

Grass Valley is no longer a Gold Rush mining town. It is primarily residential with a large population of retirees who have been supporting our town and businesses for many years. Their interests should take priority over outside business interests.

Paul Boisvert

Alta Sierra