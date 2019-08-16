Paul Bacon: Patriot in ‘the pit’

Yesterday, as I sat in line at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, I witnessed a touching act of patriotism.

I watched as an employee working in the refuse “pit” bent down and picked up a worn and dirty American flag. The young man carefully untangled the flag and holding it high so once again it could fly in the wind, carried it up to the unloading dock. He then performed the folding procedure resulting in the symbolic triangle shape, not easy for one person to do. After storing the flag away he quietly returned to his work.

As a veteran, I salute you young man for ensuring “our” flag was retired with dignity and respect.

Your simple act filled my heart with pride!

Paul Bacon

Grass Valley