Paul Andrew Pease: Open letter to Nevada Union High School Class of 1970
We are still planning to have our 50th class reunion, only it won’t be until next year in 2021. It will be a time for rejoining and reuniting together, and hopefully there will be no coronavirus, no social distancing, and we are all healthy. I am looking for donations of used LP and 45 RPM phonograph records, CDs, DVDs, and other possible gifts to give to the Class of 1970 at our 50 year class reunion. Meanwhile long live the Class of 1970, glory be to God in Heaven and glory be to the NU Class of 1970. May peace and love be with everyone on earth. Love and blessings from your class reunion president for 30 years and still rockin’. And stay safe.
Paul Andrew Pease
Grass Valley
