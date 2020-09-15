Paul A. Stackhouse: Voter suppression via the U.S. Postal Service
The following, although true, sounds like the beginning of a joke.
What do you call the actions of the president of the United States of America when he publicly admits that the reasoning behind his refusal to grant the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion in emergency funding is because Democrats are seeking to expand mail-in voting for all Americans? It’s called voter suppression.
And this is no joking matter. This is an urgent call to all Americans to unite for democracy and vote this corrupt, want-to-be autocrat out of office.
He represents the antithesis of decency and justice.
Paul A. Stackhouse
Nevada City
